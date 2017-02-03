Mobile Users

iPod/iPad/iPhone users:

Click the following link to download the TuneIn Radio* App from iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/tunein-radio/id418987775?mt=8#

Once the app is installed, search for 1230 WAIM and don’t forget to save WAIM as a favorite for easy access.

*TuneIn Radio app is a free and independent app that is not associated with WAIM Radio. For support, please go to: http://help.tunein.com/customer/portal/topics/39096-ios/articles

Other mobile devices:

mms://streamer2.securenetsystems.net/waim