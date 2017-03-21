Special Election for State Senate District 3

March 12 – Voter Registration Deadline for Primary
April 11 – Primary
April 25 – Primary Runoff
April 30 – Voter Registration Deadline for Special Election
Candidates:
State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON Dean Allen
State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON Corey N Bott
State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON Don Bowen
State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON Carol Burdette
State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON Richard Cash
State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON James Galyean
State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON Brad Johnson
State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON John Tucker
For complete information, please visit SCVotes.org