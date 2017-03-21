Special Election for State Senate District 3

March 12 – Voter Registration Deadline for Primary

April 11 – Primary

April 25 – Primary Runoff

April 30 – Voter Registration Deadline for Special Election

Candidates:

State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON Dean Allen

State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON Corey N Bott

State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON Don Bowen

State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON Carol Burdette

State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON Richard Cash

State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON James Galyean

State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON Brad Johnson

State Senate, District 3 ANDERSON John Tucker

